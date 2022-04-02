2,882,029 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,882,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.53% of CBIZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CBIZ by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.