2,909,673 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,909,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 392,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $261,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,448 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,598 in the last quarter.

BATS:JAMF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

