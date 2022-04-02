$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.