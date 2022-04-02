$3.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings per share of $6.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

