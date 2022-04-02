$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $73.89 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

