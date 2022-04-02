$300.12 Million in Sales Expected for WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to report sales of $300.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.24 million. WW International posted sales of $331.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WW International.

Get WW International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WW opened at $10.59 on Friday. WW International has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.