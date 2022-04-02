$311.76 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) to announce $311.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

