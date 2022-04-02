$336.74 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce $336.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $414.70 million. SunPower reported sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

SPWR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

