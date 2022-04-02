$338.83 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will report $338.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.30 million and the highest is $339.80 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $341.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.62 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

