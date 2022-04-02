34,415 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 1,333.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BigCommerce (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
