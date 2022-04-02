348,563 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.28% of NewMarket at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NewMarket by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU opened at $334.80 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $394.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

