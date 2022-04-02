355,903 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 355,903 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.17% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Sunrun by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,513,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 1,076.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.35 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

