369,390 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 369,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

