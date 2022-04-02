383,356 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 383,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,541,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Prologis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.76 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

