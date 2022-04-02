$4.54 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.27 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $17.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

