$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will post $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Moderna posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $21.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,054 shares of company stock worth $31,192,164. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.75. Moderna has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

