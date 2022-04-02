438,227 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438,227 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average is $262.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

