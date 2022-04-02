46,400 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

USFD stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

