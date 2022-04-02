$467.34 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post sales of $467.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $463.81 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $454.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

