$48.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will announce $48.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $48.58 million. Landec posted sales of $137.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $354.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

