4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Cap Hits $577,504.69 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $577,504.69 and approximately $41,902.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

