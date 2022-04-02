501,385 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 501,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,010,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,771 shares of company stock valued at $64,257,438 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

