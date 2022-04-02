540,942 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 540,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,705,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.65% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.