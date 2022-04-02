$55.98 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Semrush reported sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $244.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $246.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 3,607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEMR opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.00. Semrush has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

