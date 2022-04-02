553,403 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 553,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,053,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.02 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

