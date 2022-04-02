$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $255.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.