$6.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to announce $6.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Cheniere Energy posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year sales of $24.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $29.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.