$661.23 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $661.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.40 million and the highest is $663.06 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 267,954 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 130,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Weber (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.