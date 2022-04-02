$68.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to post $68.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.72 million and the highest is $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $275.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NMFC stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

