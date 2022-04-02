696,469 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 696,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.