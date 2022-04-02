$7.80 Million in Sales Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.74 million and the highest is $7.86 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $39.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.09 million, with estimates ranging from $44.87 million to $53.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.13 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $44.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

