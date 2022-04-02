7,445 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

SBNY opened at $289.82 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

