$75.72 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will report $75.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $300.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $301.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:DCT opened at $19.04 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

