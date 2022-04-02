783,328 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 783,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,751,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.12% of SouthState as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SouthState by 30.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.