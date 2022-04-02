$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HON opened at $196.03 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

