8,307 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $232.50 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day moving average of $248.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 2.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
