843,239 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 843,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.58% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

