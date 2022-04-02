880,769 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,929,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Trex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.81.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

