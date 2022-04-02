8PAY Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $57,095.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.54 or 0.07538041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.02 or 1.00096394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046314 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

