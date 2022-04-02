$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will announce $9.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.28 million. Luminar Technologies reported sales of $5.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $44.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.32. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.