$94.56 Million in Sales Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce $94.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year sales of $419.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $420.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $544.12 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $54.00 on Friday. HashiCorp has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

