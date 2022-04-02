95,592 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,943,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $553.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

