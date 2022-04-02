$966.30 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $966.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.00 million and the highest is $986.30 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $22.02 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.