Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,356.36

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,356.36 ($17.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($18.21). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.21), with a volume of 309,362 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,437.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 24.25 ($0.32) dividend. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

