ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.38 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

