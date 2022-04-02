Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4,804 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)
See Also
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.