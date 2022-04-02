Acoin (ACOIN) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Acoin has a market cap of $22,412.81 and $12.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 285.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Acoin Coin Trading

