Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,763.00

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $603,404.75 and $8,763.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 40,287,400 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

