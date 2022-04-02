Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.04 or 0.07529570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00272624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00814471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00099254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013233 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.13 or 0.00464065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00389949 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

