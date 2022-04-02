Add.xyz Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00108504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

